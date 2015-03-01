Thompson’s Elements of Success

By

Dr. Aaron Thompson, who is currently serving as the interim President of Kentucky State University was the guest speaker during the quarterly membership meeting of the Clay County Historical Society. Dr. Thomson spoke on the theme of “Integrity is a part of the soul” and gave his four elements of Success: Family, Community, Institutions and Yourself.

Thompson says family sets your baseline and told how his household has shaped his life. His Father told him if he didn’t get educated he would limit his options, but his mother was very blunt and told him he needed to get an education so he could count his money. She taught him how to read out of the Bible and he could write cursive before he started to school.

He told the standing room only crowd that community was very important and peers have a bigger influence those parents once you get older. He said his biggest community influences were his churches: Horse Creek and Lily Grove and Preacher Bill Holeman. He said we need churches to instill integrity and character.

The most important institutions to him have been schools. He spoke of the pride he had in our Clay County schools. He said he had great teachers and some that were not so great. The great teachers were those who insisted kids have “skin in the game”. He also recognized his favorite teacher “Miss Ruby” who was in the audience.

He said schools must get back to “deep learning” and we need a deep understanding of a few things that a little understanding of few things. When he took over at KSU he told the students and faculty that “everyone can learn” and we are not the same so we must insist on equity and not equality. He has cut the school’s number of programs to 34 and loved the dual credit programs.

The most important part of your success depends on you. We must teach what to do when you are not around through self-actualization so we can know our weakness.

“Know what you don’t know and know what you need.” Said Thompson.

Thompson said he was not only a first generation college graduate but was a first generation high school student. To insure his success he picked the top five successful students he knew and modeled his actions after them.

He reminded the crowd that we have the resources to teach our students but need to improve impute and focus on kids. In that way we can take a Clay County boy and make the do something.