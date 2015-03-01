Thompson Named to KWIB

By

Clay County native Aaron Thompson, Council on Postsecondary Education Executive Vice President, will represent state officials and serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2019 on the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board (KWIB). He was appointed by Govonor Matt Bevin. The Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board serves as an advisory board to the Governor on workforce training and development issues. The KWIB is charged with creating a statewide vision for workforce development and adopting a plan to move Kentucky forward through workforce training and development.

