Thompson to return to CPE

By

The Council on Postsecondary Education is pleased to announce that Clay County native Aaron Thompson will return to the Council as executive vice president effective July 1. Thompson is currently serving as interim president of Kentucky State University (KSU). During his leadership at KSU, fall and spring enrollment grew, student debt loads decreased, and the university launched a free textbook program to help students reduce college costs. Also, last year’s budget was balanced and this year’s will be as well.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

“We are thrilled that Aaron will be rejoining our team here at the Council,” said Council President Robert King. “Aaron is a nationally recognized and highly respected leader in higher education, and we are fortunate that he will return to lead our important work in the areas of college access and student success.”

Thompson left the Council in May of last year when he accepted the position at KSU.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Council where I will have a broader policy charge with statewide and national impact. I am also happy to come back to a group of professionals who care deeply about higher education and Kentucky’s future,” explained Thompson.

Reflecting on his time at KSU, he said, “I am most proud of serving as the interim president of a university that has the potential to be as successful as any university in Kentucky. It’s been my pleasure to work with great faculty and staff, and most of all the wonderful students at KSU.”