Thompson to visit Historical Society

By Enterprise News

The Clay County Historical Society will hold their quarterly membership meeting on Thursday, March 9 at 2 PM at the historical society offices in downtown Manchester located just off Main Street behind the Clay County Public Library. Our featured speaker will be Clay County native and interim president of Kentucky State University, Dr. Aaron Thompson. Historical society members and the public are invited to attend.

