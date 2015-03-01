Brandon Robinson radio-thon

By

A radio-thon will be held Thursday (February 2) in support of former WYMT-TV weatherman Brandon Robinson who is battling brain cancer. A go-fund me page has been set up for Robinson at gofundme.com/brandon-robinson-fundraiser. Brandon is a well know former meteorologist at WYMT-TV in Hazard and now works with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

103.9 The Bulldog WXKQ Radio and ICAN Services, Inc. of Letcher County are teaming up with the community and people across the mountains to show how much we love and care about our special friends Brandon Robinson and his wife Stephanie Robinson! As most of you know Brandon is currently undergoing treatment in a battle against brain cancer. This will give you an opportunity to show your support for them in this difficult time and give back to them for all they have done for us. $1, $5, whatever you can spare would be greatly appreciated.