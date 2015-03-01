Three Arrested After Death Investigation

By

Three people have been arrested as the result of a death investigation at a Laurel County motel. Steven Lay, age 56, of Corbin who was pronounced dead by the Laurel County corners office. Detectives and deputies discovered three adult individuals in possession of drug paraphernalia, an individual in possession of another’s EBT card, and a 12-year-old male juvenile all in the same room.

Dawn Hoskins, age 47, of Clay Street (Corbin) admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking while her 12-year-old son was in the motel room. She was charged on a warrant for allegedly selecting a Utilitech well pump at the Corbin Lowe’s and took it to customer service and got a refund in the amount of $391.14 without purchasing the item.

Megan Hill, age 23, of Doctor Parker Lane (Gray) was charged with wanton endangerment and knowingly and fraudulently using ID card or electronic code for benefits. Jerry Hart, age 44, of Church Street (Heidrick) was charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication. For more details go to: themanchesterenterprise.com/death.