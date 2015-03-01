Three Fires at One Time

By

East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue were called out at 4:25 PM on a structure fire and forest fire in Rockcastle County. Units arrived on scene to a structure on fire and several acres on fire. Crews were working to contain both fires when units were dispatched with Crossroads VFD for a structure fire at Robinson’s Stave Mill. Crews put out both structure fires and the forest fire were turned over to Kentucky Division of Forestry.

