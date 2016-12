By

The man who became know as Clay County’s most wanted and was arrested after a two week manhunt has been scheduled for a trial before a federal grand jury on a four count indictment charging him with carjacking and possession of a firearm. Timothy Lawson will be tried in London February 21 (2017) at 1 PM before Judge Amul R. Thapar. Attorney David Hoskins will represent him.

