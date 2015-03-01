TJ Smallwood Obit

By

TJ Smallwood, 84, of Manchester, passed away Friday August 25th, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by the following children: Billy Smallwood and wife Mallie, Donald Ray Smallwood, and wife Pamela, Hester Davidson and husband Roy, Kathryn Gibson and husband Frankie, and Geneva Smallwood.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, two brothers Kermit Smallwood and wife Edith Smallwood and Vernon “Pete” Smallwood, and a host of friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Stella Smallwood, his parents Noah and Hester Smallwood, and the following brothers and sisters: Virgie Stevens, Elaine Botner, Lornea Strong, AC Smallwood, Junior Smallwood, Della Smith, and Roy Smallwood.

The funeral service will be held 1 PM Monday August 28th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Don Hubbard and Dwayne Yost officiating. Burial will follow in the Mudlick Cemetery at Sandhill. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday August 27th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

