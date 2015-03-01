Tony Ponder Obit

By

Tony Ponder died Wednesday

Funeral Saturday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Sandlin Cemetery (Upper Rader)

Visitation at Noon

Mr. Tony Ponder, age 68 of Manchester passed away Wednesday, February 8 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY. He was born March 17, 1948 in Clay County to the union of Tony Hardin and Beatrice Bowman Ponder. He was a member of Pleasant Run Baptist Church. Surviving are 2 daughters: Michele Webb and her husband, John–Katrina Williams and husband, Scott: 5 grandchildren: Kylie Webb, Andrew Williams, Katlin Williams, Karcee Webb, Landon Webb: l brother–Bobby Lee Reid; 3 sisters: Margaret Cupp, Betty Ann Robinson, Rena Pennington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony Hardin Ponder and Beatrice Ponder, his wife, Lauraetta Ponder, and his brother, Laney Reid. Funeral services for Tony Ponder will be Saturday, February 11, 2:00 P. M. with Pastor Scott Williams officiating. Burial will be in Sandlin Cemetery, Sandlin Branch Community of Upper Rader. Visitation will begin at 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday.