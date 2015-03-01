Wagers Named Top Student

By

Nick Wagers was named the “Top Student Award” for the third phase of his training at the Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida and his picture hanging on the wall at the school. Wagers graduated from Clay County High School and earned Kentucky DOT Welding Certification at Clay County Area Technology Center last year. Tulsa Welding School is one of the top welding schools in the country with students from all over the world attending and Wagers is set to graduate in early April. “I am very proud of this young man.” said Bobby Cecil, Welding Instructor at Clay County Area Technology Center.

(Top) This is the award that is on display on the wall at the Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida. (Bottom) Examples of Nick Wagers work.