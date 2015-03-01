By

Extension News: Traditional Homemaker Club will be September 6th at 11:00 am at the EXCEL Center. Learn more about Homemakers and become part of an organization in the county that serves, learns and leads. A traditional club is a monthly program related to family and home, as well as participating in community projects. Another Traditional Club Organizational Meeting will be on September 18th at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Center. Please call 598-2789 to register.

