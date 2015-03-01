By

A new family entertainment complex featuring an indoor trampoline park is coming to Eastern Kentucky. A group of four partners from Bell and Knox counties will be opening Air Raid Trampoline Park early next year in London near Exit 41 off of Interstate 75. Those involved include Jeff Bowling, Jerry Shoffner, Tim Bargo and Mike Taylor. All four are parents. In addition to the trampoline park, the planned 30,000 square foot facility will have climbing walls, dodge ball courts, a basketball court and a Ninja Warrior obstacle course as well as toddler areas, party rooms for birthdays and special events and a food court. There will be an arcade area and a second level viewing area for parents with free high speed Internet. In addition to providing entertainment, Air Raid Trampoline Park will have approximately 50 job positions to fill. There will be a few full-time positions will many more part-time opportunities for young people in the area.

“We wanted to bring this Park to London because we recognized that we had to travel several hours for this type of entertainment for our own children,” Taylor said. “Finding new locations and fun atmospheres for birthday parties in our area is a challenge, we want to provide the best location for parties and special events that can be found in all of Eastern Kentucky.”

“We want to give this area the things they’ve got in bigger cities like Knoxville and Lexington. We don’t have any trampoline parks in this area, so it’s something to do and it’s good exercise for the kids,” Bowling said. “It’s going to be top notch when we get done with it. We’re building the building from scratch and designing everything around it, it’s going to be pretty slick.”

Taylor added that the facility will have some of the latest and most up to date equipment of any trampoline park in the country.

“We will have a trampoline park that will be as nice and fun for all ages as you will find anywhere. We will have something for everyone from toddlers to adults,” he said.

Groundbreaking at the site will take place in a few weeks and plans are for the park to open in early 2018. The park will be located within walking distance of many restaurants and new hotels and will be convenient with several major roadways, including I-75.

“We look forward to working with all the schools, churches, and special groups to provide great fun in a clean exciting environment,” Taylor said. “We are very excited about London and its continuing efforts to grow as a city and bring new opportunities to Eastern Kentucky. The leadership in London has been very helpful in our efforts up to this point.”