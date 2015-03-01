By

Masons from all over Kentucky will be at Oneida Lodge Saturday January 13 to stake a claim to the the Grand Lodge of Kentucky Grand Masters traveling Bee Hive. This unique This item is presented to the lodge that has traveled the farthest to claim it. The meal will begin at 6 PM and the tiled meeting will begin at 7 PM. All Master Masons are invited to come out and be a part of this very special meeting. Oneida Lodge #736 F&AM Master, Simmie Morris traveled to Big Spring Lodge in Vine Grove to capture the hive.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Oneida Lodge #736 holds their stated communication each second Saturday of each month.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16612#JIM