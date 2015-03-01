By

This is our flag flying over the Standing Rock NoDAPL campgrounds as we support their effort from September 2016. All words and images are protected by copyright of the Tribe of Whitetop Band of Native Indians.

If you are a descendant of the Original Whitetop Tribe, today would be perfect to get an application to ﬁll out This is an invitation to all Sizemore and associated surname direct descendant everywhere to join our Whitetop Tribe. There are a lot of tribes forming, following in our footsteps and using our guidelines. Please know, The Whitetop Tribe is the True Original Sizemore Family Tribe. Our Tribe is well established, yet evolving daily and growing at a fast pace. We’re probably the largest Family Tribe in the State and if enough research was done we would most likely ﬁnd that we are also the largest family oriented Tribe in the USA. Our Whitetop family is a mixture of different tribes from the past. In all honesty, at this time, no one knows the true origin of the Sizemore Indians. To claim we are Cherokee, Shawnee, Catawba, etc., is only speculation we are researching this and are conﬁdent that in the near future, we will pinpoint our origins. Please — Come Join Us!! We have a good, hardworking Council that will be here to help if needed. We are the Original Sizemore Family Tribe and Whitetop Proud! Thanks everyone!!

James Quietwolf Sizemore.

Application and contact info may be found at:

http://www.whitetoptribe.org