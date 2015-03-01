Trooper Island Raffle

By

The Kentucky State Police are taking a walk on the wild side this year to support their Trooper Island Camp for underprivileged children. The agency is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a new 2018 Dodge Charger R/T 392 ScatPack, a four-door, five passenger ride that combines legendary muscle car heritage with safety and comfort features suitable for family duty. Tickets are $10 each and are available at any KSP post or CVE region office located throughout the state. Tickets can also be purchased online by debit or credit card payment at TrooperIsland.org. Only 20,000 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on August 26, 2018 at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. Raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Cloaked in a Destroyer Grey exterior and a black interior, it features an iconic design with a low, lean profile, scalloped body sides and an imposing crosshair grille. Built to run, its V8 SRT HEMI MDS engine delivers 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque — enough performance for any job from navigating superhighways to driving the kids to school. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the vehicle blends classic hot-rod performance with modern sensibility. (A full list of features and equipment can be found on the KSP website at www.kentuckystatepolice.org.

Edmunds.com described the 2018 Charger as “an unapologetic American sedan with massive power and brash style. It looks cool and makes cool noises.” Kelly Blue Book called it “a modern sedan that displays rowdy, All-American bravado backed up with plenty of horsepower. It looks tough. It looks mean. It looks you right in the eye.”

To purchase tickets online, click on the following link https://squareup.com/store/trooper-island-inc/ (Charitable gaming license #0000633.)

Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations, no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.