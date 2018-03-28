Charlie Brown and Peter Pan

By

Charlie Brown

Clay County High School “Tiger Troupe” presents You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown April 19 (7 PM), April 20 (7 PM), April 22 (2 PM), April 26 (7 PM), April 27 (7 PM) and April 29 (2 PM). Student tickets are $5 and adults are $10. Performances at Roger Martin Auditorium on the campus of Clay County High School.

Peter Pan Jr.

Clay County High School “Tiger Troupe” presents Disney’s Peter Pan, Jr.” May 4 (7 PM), May 5 (7 PM), May 11 (7 PM), May 12 (7 PM) and May 13 (2 PM). Student tickets are $5 and adults are $10. Performances at Roger Martin Auditorium on the campus of Clay County High School.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line