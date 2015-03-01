Truancy problem

By

Clay County is among a small group of eastern Kentucky school districts that have a truancy rate between 30 and 41 percent. In the 2015-2016 school year, more than 60 percent of Kentucky students were truant, and approximately 40 percent of students met the definition for being habitually truant, according to a recent Kentucky Office of Education Accountability study. Under Kentucky law, a student with three unexcused absences in a school year is considered truant. Under the law, a student who has been tardy without a valid excuse on three or more days, is also considered truant.

