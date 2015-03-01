By

A two-vehicle injury crash occurred on KY 192 at the intersection of Locust Grove Road when apparently two vehicles collided leaving three persons injured. A Ford Taurus driven by Dolores Brooks, age 81, of Marietta, Ohio (minor injuries) with one passenger Tim Cody struck a Jeep driven by Janice Queener. age 45. of Slate Lick Road (London) who was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. Gerald Queener, age 54 was flown from the scene by PHI helicopter to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious injuries. Gerald Queener, Jr., age 22 was uninjured.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler investigated a two vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky 192 at the intersection of Locust Grove Road, approximately 8 miles west of London on Friday afternoon December 23, 2016 at approximately 4 PM. The investigating deputy reports that apparently two vehicles collided there leaving three persons injured. The two vehicles involved were: a Ford Taurus driven by Dolores Brooks age 81 of Marietta, Ohio – not transported but reporting minor injuries with one passenger Tim Cody age 44 also of Marietta, Ohio. A second vehicle involved was a Jeep driven by Janice Queener age 45 of Slate Lick Rd., London transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. One passenger in the vehicle – Gerald Queener age 54 also of Slate Lick Rd., London flown from the scene by PHI helicopter to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle was identified as Gerald Queener, Jr age 22 also of Slate Lick Rd., London – uninjured. Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI helicopter, and Keavy Volunteer fire Department.