Accepted to University of the Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted the following area students for the upcoming academic year: Leul Habtamu of Oneida (Oneida Baptist Institute); Katelyn Michelle of Fall Rock (Owsley County High School); Megan Nicole of Oneida (Oneida Baptist Institute) and Amanda Christy of Manchester (Clay County High School).

Home of the Patriots, University of the Cumberlands offers promising students of all backgrounds a first class education grounded in the liberal arts within a Christian context. Located in Williamsburg, KY, UC offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs, including many online programs. UC grads leave their stamp of excellence on all professions. Their undergraduate degrees prepare them to be compassionate and dedicated individuals and employees.

Opportunities outside of the classroom include a rich student life program and almost unlimited outdoor recreation opportunities. Many clubs and organizations, and championship athletic teams combine to make the UC college experience one to remember.

For additional information about University of the Cumberlands, ucumberlands.edu.

