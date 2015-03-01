UK Deans List

By

The University of Kentucky has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. Those from Clay County are: (Freshman) Lauren Skylar Bray, Elementary Education; Tyler F. Ferrell, Engineering; Joseph Crawford White, History; (Junior) Dylan S. Garrison, Civil Engineering; John Gilbert, Marcum Biology; Aaron C. Smith, Pre-Electrical Engineering; Amanda Brooke Browning, Social Work (Senior) Megan Elizabeth Davisson, Engineering; Billy A. Hacker, Computer Engineering; Shelley Elizabeth Ledford, Sociology; Kelsie Leyton Madden, Public Health; Tyler T. McDaniel, Accounting; Lillian Taylor Shepherd, Animal Sciences and Praewthida Kamsirikunakorn, Architecture.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List. A total of 7,296 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.