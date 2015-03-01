Understanding Dementia

By

Aan educational session focused on the warning signs of dementia and a discussion of different causes of dementia, including vascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and Lewy Body Dementia will be held at Manchester Memorial Hospital in the Creekview Creation Health Room January 25 from 6:30-8 PM. This event is FREE and open to the public but registration is required. Contact Hardin Stevens at the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging at 859-323-2997 or hardinstevens@uky.edu to register. Deadline to register is January 18th. Contact Matthew White for directions at (606) 598-1090. This program is offered through an interactive telemedicine system to connect with persons who are impacted by Alzheimer’s and related memory disorders, providing education and supportive services across the state of Kentucky.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Please bring your questions about dementia detection, brain changes including behaviors and cognitive changes of various forms of dementia. Program provided by the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association.

This event will also be held at four other locations:

Harlan ARH

81 Ball Park Road

2nd Floor Cafeteria

Contact Craig Tagmeyer for directions at (606) 573-8204.

UK Center for Excellence in Rural Health

750 Morton Blvd. Hazard

Room 407

If the doors are locked, please contact Security at 606-438-3567.

Pikeville Medical Center

911 Bypass Road

Dining #1, 11th Floor of Hospital

Contact Brenda Adams for directions at (606) 218-3931 or (606)794-5982.

Letcher Manor Nursing & Rehab

73 Piedmont Drive Whitesburg

Contact Scotty Caudill for directions at 606-633-1434 ext. 116.