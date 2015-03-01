By

It was a little good news but mostly bad news for Clay County employment figures in January. Although more people were in the labor force, 97 fewer were employed with a told unemployment of 601 for a unemployment rate that puts Clay County in the top ten in unemployment statewide according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 17.9 percent. Elliott County, 14 percent; Carter County, 12.7 percent; Wolfe County, 12.1 percent; Leslie County, 11.8 percent; Lawrence County, 11.7 percent; Menifee County, 11.5 percent; Harlan County, 11.4 percent; Lewis County, 11.3 percent; and Clay County, 10.9 percent.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.6 percent. It was followed by Oldham County, 3.9 percent; Fayette County, 4 percent; Shelby County, 4.1 percent; Scott County, 4.4 percent; Jessamine and Spencer counties, 4.5 percent each; and Boone, Campbell and Warren counties, 4.6 percent each.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.8 percent for January 2017, and 5.1 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at www.kylmi.ky.gov.