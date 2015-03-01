Clay remains in top ten in unemployment

By

Clay County got good news and bad news from the latest unemployment report. The number of employed people went above the 5000 mark for the first time since December of 2014 although eight workers left the labor force in October, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The unemployment rate dropped from 9.8% to 9.3% but still remained in the top ten in the state. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.1 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 11.6 percent; Harlan County, 10.5 percent; Letcher County, 10.3 percent; Elliott County, 10.1 percent; Floyd County, 9.9 percent; Pike County, 9.6 percent; Knott County, 9.5 percent; and Clay and Perry counties, 9.3 percent each.

Unemployment rates fell in 82 Kentucky counties between October 2015 and October 2016, rose in 33 and stayed the same in five counties (Breckinridge, Knott, Laurel, McLean and Powell).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3 percent. It was followed by Oldham and Shelby counties, 3.1 percent each; Fayette and Spencer counties, 3.3 percent each; Warren County, 3.4 percent; and Anderson, Boone, Campbell and Scott counties, 3.5 percent each.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.6 percent for October 2016, and 4.7 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information and find county charts at www.kylmi.ky.gov.