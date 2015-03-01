United We Give

By

When the planes hit on September 11, Americans felt helpless but knew donating blood was something they could do to support their country. Thousands lined up across the nation, including here in Kentucky. Blood donations are the ultimate renewable resource, and area residents are invited to recycle life at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center blood drive at the Memorial Hospital from 9 AM till 1 PM on Friday September 15.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year—old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

KEC, founded in 1968, is the largest independent, full-service, non-profit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky hospitals.