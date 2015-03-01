Update Vaccinations

By

National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) is an annual observance held in August to highlight the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages. Considering this month of awareness, Dr. Evan Burton, an internal medicine physician and pediatrician with The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC), reminds parents of the important role vaccines play in protecting your child’s health. According to Burton, childcare facilities, preschool programs, schools and colleges are prone to outbreaks of some infectious diseases. Most children spend more time at school than anywhere else other than their own homes, and Burton emphasizes the importance of making sure students are ready for a healthy school year before it begins and while they attend.

“In the U.S., vaccines have reduced or eliminated many infectious diseases that once routinely harmed many infants, children and adults,” said Burton. “Healthcare providers not only vaccinate to protect children, but we also vaccinate to protect future generations. If we practice routine vaccinations, we are more likely to ensure that we will not have to worry that particular diseases will infect our future generations.”

Burton explains that most schools require that children’s immunizations be up-to-date and many schools require documentation of immunization records. Failure to keep immunizations current could prevent children from attending school.

“Get a head start before school begins and find out what requirements your child’s school has for immunizations,” said Burton. “Be sure to bring any forms from your healthcare provider to fill out and sign, and keep a copy for your own records.”

Burton says students usually need four specific immunizations, which are as follows:

Tdap

Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4)

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine

Influenza (flu) vaccine

However, it’s important to confirm your teen has also received all recommended childhood vaccines. If they have not, they will need to catch up on any they have not received. Additionally, some states may require students to be vaccinated against certain diseases, and colleges and universities may have their own requirements, especially for those students living in residence halls.

“Help your student get their school year started on a healthy note,” said Burton. “A healthy start begins with on-time vaccinations. And, remember that vaccinations are not just for kids. Parents need to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date as well.”

Additionally, for reliable information on taking care of your health or a loved one’s heath, contact UTMC’s Health Information Center at 865.305.9525 or online at www.utmedicalcenter.org/hic. Staffed by medical librarians and certified health information specialists, the Health Information Center offers an extensive health library, digital and print resources, walk-in assistance, and help with research on specific health conditions – all free of charge and available to the public.

