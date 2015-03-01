421 Will Reduce to One Lane

By

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of U.S. 421 at milepoints 17.9-20.2 in Clay County will be reduced to one lane beginning Wednesday, March 22 and is expected to conclude on Friday, April 14. The lane closure will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The lane closure is necessary to allow ATS Construction to perform base failure repairs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.