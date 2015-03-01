Big Creek Student Represents the USA

By

Conner Sizemore a student at Big Creek is featured in a global Save the Children sponsor video. Conner represents the entire United States. 2017 was a big year for Child Sponsorship. Sponsors are helping kids live better lives and dream of a brighter future. Save the Children helps kis from all of us around the world. Click on the link below to see the video.

https://www.facebook.com/savethechildren/videos/10156002578841597