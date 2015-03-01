USDA Grant

By

Value-Added Producer Grant Workshop – October 30 at the Clay County Cooperative Extension Office from 5–8:30 pm. Registration is $10 per person and includes dinner and a Grant Guide Binder for each participant. Pre-registration required! Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/value-added-producer-grant-workshop-clay-county-tickets-37816106994. Payment will be collected at the door. The Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development is providing this workshop to provide information about the USDA-Rural Development Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG), help applicants understand planning for the grant, and work on common grant requirements. What to expect at the Workshop – Overview the Value Added Producer Grant and the USDA’s role in administering the program; Working sessions to understand the following VAPG Pieces: Eligibility and Defining Your Project, The Application and Work Plan, Supporting Documents including Letter of Commitment; Hands –on guidance and toolkit for developing your own goals, work plans, and budgets. For more information, contact the Extension Office at 606-598-2789.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.