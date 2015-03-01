USPS to relocate Oneida Post Office

By

The USPS Kentuckiana District announced it will proceed with a proposal to relocate the Oneida Post Office to a new building on the same property, set back further from the road. This action was sent in motion when the Kentucky Department of Transportation condemned the current facility to accommodate a road widening project. This is the final decision of the Postal Service with respect to this matter. There is no right to further administrative or judicial review of this decision.

The Postal Service previously held a community meeting to discuss the Oneida Post Office status on April 24, 2017. After carefully considering all concerns expressed at the meeting and comments received after the meeting, the decision was made to proceed with the new space project. As discussed, the project will allow the Postal Service to continue retail operations for our customers in Oneida for the long term.

The Postal Service anticipates providing the same services at the new location on the same property as are currently provided at the existing location. Additionally, the Postal Service plans to continue offering retail services at the current Post Office until the replacement facility is open and operating.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.