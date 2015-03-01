By

The skin is the body’s largest organ, yet some individuals do not consider the necessity of protecting their skin. July is Ultraviolet (UV) Safety Month and Dr. James Lewis, a surgical oncologist who treats skin cancer at The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC), explains how to take simple, everyday steps to protect one’s skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s UV radiation.

Unfortunately, certain types of people are more prone to sunburns, explains Lewis, and individuals who are fair-skinned, have light-colored hair, freckles or have light colored eyes are more susceptible to sunburns and other sun-induced ailments.

“Make sure that you wear appropriate clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts and pants that will protect your skin from the harmful UV rays,” said Lewis. “And don’t forget to protect your head and eyes with a hat and UV-resistant sunglasses.”

Lewis emphasizes that everyone should be aware of his or her surroundings when thinking about protecting themselves from the sun’s rays.

“If possible, stay out of the sun during the peak burning hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” said Lewis. “However, if you do find yourself in the sun during these hours, it is important to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to cover all exposed skin.”

The FDA recommends using sunscreens that are not only broad-spectrum, but those that also have a sun protection factor (SPF) value of at least 15 for protection against sun-induced skin problems.

“Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours after swimming or sweating, even if your sunscreen is labeled water-resistant,” said Lewis.

According to Lewis, sometimes sunburns occur when one least expects it and not all sunburns are immediately visible as they can appear from one to six hours after sun exposure and reach their peak up to 24 hours later.

“If you do find yourself with a sunburn, immediately take aspirin or acetaminophen to relieve the pain and discomfort of the sunburn,” said Lewis. “Applying a cold compress or a cooling gel to the affected area will also help ease the discomfort.”

Lewis recommends drinking plenty of water, as over-exposed skin will be dehydrated, and avoid further skin exposure until the discomfort lessens.

“Sunburns are common during the summer, yet dangerous and enhance the risk of cancer,” said Lewis. “It is best to avoid getting severely sunburnt by thinking ahead and taking preventative measures to protect your skin.”

For additionally reliable information on ways to prevent skin cancer, or on taking care of your health or a loved one’s heath, contact UTMC’s Health Information Center at 865.305.9525 or online at www.utmedicalcenter.org/hic. Staffed by medical librarians and certified health information specialists, the Health Information Center offers an extensive health library, digital and print resources, walk-in assistance, and help with research on specific health conditions – all free of charge and available to the public.