VA Veterans Transportation Program

VA’s Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) offers Veterans travel to and from their VA health care facilities. This program offers these services at little or no costs to eligible Veterans. The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) is designed to ensure that all qualifying Veterans have access to care through convenient, safe, and reliable transportation. VTS provides qualifying Veterans with free transportation services to and/or from participating VA medical centers (VAMCs) in a multi-passenger van. This service ensures that all qualifying Veterans who do not have access to transportation options of their own, due to financial, medical, or other reasons, are able to travel to VA medical facilities or authorized non-VA appointments to receive the care they have earned. If you need transportation to either of the Veterans medical facilities in Lexington email Robert Arrowood at robert.arrowood@va.gov or call 859-233-4511 or Christopher Aldamuy (Christopher.Aldamuy@va.gov) 859-381-5912.

