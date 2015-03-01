Vanhook Bass Tournament

By

Kentucky State Police Post 11, London is hosting the 3rd annual 2018 Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament on Saturday, March 24, 2018. It will be held at the Conley Bottom Resort boat ramp located at 270 Conley Bottom Road Monticello. Blast off at safe light, weigh-in at 4:00 PM. Entry fee is $100.00 per boat (2 people per boat) with a 5 fish limit. Payout will be determined by number of entries. You can pre-register in person at Post 11, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Registrations received by mail or email will be assigned a boat number upon receipt of payment and given out the day of the tournament. You can also register the morning of the tournament. Send registration forms by mail to: TFC. Lloyd Cochran, 11 State Police Road, London, KY 40741. Phone # 606-878-6622 or email lloyd.cochran@ky.gov. Make checks payable to: Trooper Island Camp.

All proceeds go to support Trooper Island Camp.

Trooper Island Camp provides a free camping experience to low income, underprivileged and special needs children in Kentucky. Structured to encourage respect for law enforcement, it is intended to nourish the educational, physical and spiritual needs of all who attend.

Trooper Island Camp was established by the Kentucky State Police in 1965. It is located on a 34-acre island that is nestled on beautiful Dale Hollow Lake on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Trooper Island is a non-profit entity, relying solely on tax-deductible donations from the public and fundraising events.