By



Shannon Vaughn

A Laurel County man is facing murder charges after a missing woman was found dead in a wooded area of Clay County. The remains have been identified as Shannon M. Vaughn Saylor, age 36, of East Bernstadt. Jeffery Scott Taylor, age 47, of Sasser Road (London) has been charged in her death.

