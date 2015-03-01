Verner Lee Brown Obituary

By

Verner Lee Brown died Friday

Funeral Tuesday 11 AM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Combs Cemetery (Hooker)

Visitation Monday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Verner Lee Brown, age 82 of Hooker Road in Manchester departed this life on Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born on Monday, July 9, 1934 in Manchester to the union of Toleman and Evelyn Brown. He was a retired school teacher, a veteran of the United States Navy, a very talented musician, he played at Renfro Valley with the Bluegrass Meditations and played with several different bands and was very proud of his musical abilities.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Toleman and Evelyn Brown, his grandson: Joshua Ryan Brown and his brother: Steve Edward Brown.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of over 60 years: Merlene Begley Brown, 2 daughters: Donna Davidson and her husband Ivan of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Karen Crawford and her husband John Gilbert of Manchester, Kentucky, 2 sons: Lee Brown and his wife Pam of Dayton, Ohio and Carl Edward Brown and his wife Gladys of Locust Grove, Virginia. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren: Lesley Lloyd, Ashley Davidson, Elizabeth Stephan, Nicholas Davidson, Noah Davidson, Lindsey Harmon, Keisha Crook, Katie Brown, Joey Brown, Kayla Smit h and Hollie Wiremeyer as well as 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Verner Lee Brown will be conducted on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Charlie Hubbard will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Combs Cemetery in the Hooker Community.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

