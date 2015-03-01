By

The Lexington Vet Center is participating in a Veterans Outreach and Informational event from 10 AM till 1 PM, October 13 at Remnant Bread of Life Ministries in Manchester. Veterans and their families are welcome to learn about Vet Center’s readjustment counseling services to include:

• Posttraumatic Stress

• Military Sexual Trauma

• Marriage and Family/Relationships

Staff will be available to discuss readjustment and transitional needs and to connect Veterans to VA and community resources to assist them in successfully transitioning from military to civilian life.

The Mobile Vet Center has a confidential counseling space and with a state-of-the-art communication equipment.

Veterans are highly encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214 (discharge paperwork) to assist in determining eligibility for services.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Weems at 859-253-0717.