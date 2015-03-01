Veteran Suicide Prevention Ride

By

Veteran Suicide Awareness and Prevention Ride on May 6 kickstands up at 9 AM with pickups for those who wish to join along the route. This ride is for anyone who wishes to support this important cause to bring attention needed for the epidemic of our brothers and sisters who feel that this is their only way out. Everyone is encouraged to ride and show your support for this important cause. For more information or to volunteer call Bob Ellison 606-862-0032.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line