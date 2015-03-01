By

Regional Prevention Center at Cumberland River Behavioral Health, INC invited you to a FREE training “Bringing Awareness of Veterans and Family Issues on the Radar Screen” Monday May 22 from 9 AM till 3 PM. A light breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack will be provided. Participants will receive a certificate. Audience recommended for those that serve or encounter our veterans, servicemen and women and their families including clergy and service providers. The meeting will be held at the Corbin Center and limited space is available. To register please call 606-337-2070.

