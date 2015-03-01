Veterans appreciation dinner

By

An appreciation dinner for all veterans will be held Wednesday May 24 at 11 PM at the Clay County Community (Crawdad) Building. The meal will begin after a brief opening ceremony to honor all veterans. The luncheon is sponsored by the VFW Post 7606 Ladies Auxiliary, Clay County Fiscal Court and Judge Executive Johnny Johnson, the City of Manchester and Mayor James Ed Garrison and the Manchester Women’s Club.

