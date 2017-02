By

Leslie County Shrine Club recently recognized the efforts of Manchester VFW Post 7606 for their efforts to help the Shriners Transportation Program. (Left to right) Frank Baker, Ronnie Gay, Shirley Hurley and Chuck Miller. The VFW raised over $700.00 in onion orders in 2016. 2017 orders are underway and you can call “Onion Man” Ronnie Gay at 606-672-3353 to place an order.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line