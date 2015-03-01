Violet Carver Obit

By

Violet Carver 86 died Sunday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Tuesday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Violet Carver, age 86 of Manchester departed this life at her home on Sunday, August 20, 2017. She was born on Saturday, September 13, 1930 in Manchester to the union of Frank and Verna Chandler Gilbert. She was a homemaker and a member of the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Ferd Carver, her son: Bill Carver and his wife Glenna and her daughter: Marilyn Spurlock and her husband Bobby. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Brian Carver, Nicholas Carver, Barry Spurlock, and Lindsay Westerfield as well as 9 Great Grandchildren, her brother: Paul Gilbert and her sisters: Gladene Begley and Ann Murray.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Violet Carver will be conducted on Wednesday, August 23 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Reid, Rev. Bobby Stevens, Rev. Todd Hicks, Barry Spurlock and Rondall Westerfield will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.