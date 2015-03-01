Virgil Hacker Obit

By

Virgil Hacker 82 died Sunday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Lunsford and Hornsby Cemetery (Chicken Branch)

Visitation Tuesday 6 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Virgil Hacker, age 82 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home. He was born on Monday, January 21, 1935 in Manchester to the union of Dan and Dora Lunsford Hacker. He was a farmer and a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Mary Baker Hacker and these brothers and sister: Eugene Hacker, Jerry Wayne Hacker, Ronnie Hacker and Anna Hacker Muncy.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Dan and Dora Hacker and his brothers: Conley Hacker, Bobby Hacker and Edward Hacker.

Funeral Services for Mr. Virgil Hacker will be conducted on Wednesday, February 21, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Darrell Bargo will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Lunsford and Hornsby Cemetery in the Chicken Branch Community.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.