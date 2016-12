By

Thursday, December 29 will be the last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in the Primary Election if you want to register at the Clay County Court Clerk’s office. The clerk’s office will be closed December 30, 31 and January 2. However any registration change card that is postmarked By December 31st is acceptable. There are no elections scheduled next year.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line