We are working on a story about “Walking Zombies” here in Clay County and would like to know if you will share any experience you’ve had. Send it by messenger, or email jim@themanchesterenterprise.com. We have reports that a local fire department almost ran over someone walking in the middle of the road, A bus driver reported they had to stop for a person passed out on a ATV. In the past five days six people have been arrested for public intoxication for something other than alcohol.

