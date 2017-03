By

Charles Ray, age 42, of Upper Teges Road, is wanted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Ray is wanted for several burglaries and thefts across the Oneida area. He is 5′ 7″ and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees Ray or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson at (606) 598-3471 or Clay County 911 at (606) 598-8411 EXT 4.

