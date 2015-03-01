By

Students participating in the 2017 Jackson Energy Washington Youth Tour were, from left to right, Ali Wade, Jackson County High School; Mackenzie Morris and David Walker House, North Laurel High School; and Jakob Smith, from South Laurel High School.

Washington Youth Tour deadline is February 28

High school students from Jackson Energy’s service area have until February 28 to apply for the Washington Youth Tour, a leadership program for high school juniors that includes a trip to Washington, D.C. Four junior students from local high schools will be selected to attend the week-long leadership program. Students visit government and historical sites and also meet with Congressional leaders, as well as learn about the rural electric cooperative program. Applicant’s parents or legal guardian must be a Jackson Energy Cooperative member with their primary residence or business served by the cooperative.

Students participating in the 2018 program will also take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Arlington National Cemetery. The tour is coordinated by the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives and local cooperatives, like Jackson Energy.

Last year’s Jackson Energy Washington Youth Tour delegation included Jackson County High School’s Ali Wade, who was selected to represent Kentucky on the National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Leadership Council. Also participating in the 2018 Washington Youth Tour program were Mackenzie Morris and David Walker House from North Laurel High School and Jakob Smith from South Laurel High School.

Students apply for the program by submitting an essay on the following topics – What issue interests you most about our governmental process and why? If you could ask your congressman one question, what would it be and why? Provide a brief explanation why you would like to be chosen for the Washington Youth Tour program.

Applicant’s parents or legal guardian must be a Jackson Energy Cooperative member with their primary residence or business served by the cooperative. For more information on how to apply, visit www.jacksonenergy.com/content/scholarship-programs.

Eight students are selected from essay entries to attend a one-day Frankfort Youth Tour program, which highlights state government. Four students are chosen from the eight to attend the Washington Youth Tour, which will be held in June.