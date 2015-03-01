Water Management Grant

By

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approved a grant for $200,000 to provide technical assistance and training in water and wastewater utility finance, management, and operations to rural utility services located throughout Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties. The training includes water treatment and distribution system, asset management, rate analysis, Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) loan portfolio servicing and cost of service.

“I am pleased to hear the ARC approved this grant for a much-needed overhaul of water and wastewater management in eastern Kentucky,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “This grant is yet another critical step in ensuring our current infrastructure needs are addressed in the Appalachian regional counties.”

ARC funding will be further utilized to employ a full-time consultant to provide technical assistance and training to drinking water and wastewater operations throughout the entire contract period. It is anticipated that 80 public water utilities and 100 wastewater utilities will receive on-site technical assistance and training during the project period. In addition, 82 KIA water and wastewater borrowers will be served and improved through direct consultation and training as well.

The ARC program provides assistance for residential infrastructure, water supply and wastewater treatment projects to assist in alleviating environmental issues and public health concerns while improving the quality of life for local residents.

Appalachian regional counties in Kentucky include: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, McCreary, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Robertson, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.