WEICHERT® New Team Members

By

WEICHERT® affiliated offices in the London area have recently added the following individuals to their team. Rufus Fields and Scott Griffie joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Ford Brothers, located on Keavy Road in London. Contact Sammy Ford at 606-878-7112 or SAMLFORD@YAHOO.COM.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Each Weichert® franchised office is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.