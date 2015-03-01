Wendell L. Napier Obit

By

Wendell Napier of Big Creek, KY departed this life on February 25, 2017 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. He was born October 2, 1955 in Leslie County, KY to the union of Orville and Carrie Bowling Napier. He was preceded in death by his father (Orville) and his brother (Dexter).

Wendell is survived by his son, Josh Sevier and wife (Summer) and one granddaughter (Ava) of South Carolina. He is also survived by his mother, Carrie and his brother, Roland and Fran, of Big Creek. He also leaves a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much.

Funeral services for Wendell will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Flat Creek Church of the Brethren with Rev. Cleve Bowling, Rev. Dwayne Yost and Rev. Dave Balmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Orville Napier Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, March 1, 2017, at the church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com