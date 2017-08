By

Six new whiskey barrel planters have been added to downtown Manchester, thanks in part to Mr. & Mrs. Lauren Rudolph of Pine View Farms who donated flowers and soil. The local Walmart also donated soil. A beautiful city draws visitors, retirees and ultimately, more businesses.

